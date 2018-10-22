Sanjay Lumpkin: Heads to Erie after season in Belgium

Lumpkin was drafted by the Erie Bayhawks with the 21st overall pick.

Lumpkin joins the Bayhawks after four-plus years at Northwestern followed by a full-season in Belgium playing for the Leuven Bears. The 24 year-old jack-of-all-trades forward averaged 10.2 points, 4.3 boards and 0.5 made threes for the Bears last season.