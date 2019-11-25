Sanjay Lumpkin: Makes season debut
Lumpkin (ankle) recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over seven minutes in Sunday's win against Long Island.
Lumpkin appeared in his first game this season after missing the team's first six contests with an ankle injury. He failed to make much of an impact after coming off the bench, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team ease him into more action now that he's healthy.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...