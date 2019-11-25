Sanjay Lumpkin: Makes season debut

Lumpkin (ankle) recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over seven minutes in Sunday's win against Long Island.

Lumpkin appeared in his first game this season after missing the team's first six contests with an ankle injury. He failed to make much of an impact after coming off the bench, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team ease him into more action now that he's healthy.