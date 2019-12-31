Play

Sanjay Lumpkin: Notches two points Monday

Lumpkin had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over 11 minutes in Monday's G League win against Westchester.

Lumpkin had failed to record any points during his past four appearances, but his usage has decreased greatly over the second half of December. The 25-year-old is averaging just 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Our Latest Stories