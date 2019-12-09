Sanjay Lumpkin: Productive against Grand Rapids

Lumpkin totaled eight points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 29 minutes in Sunday's G League win against the Drive.

Lumpkin's usage has increased since missing the start of the year with an ankle injury, and Sunday saw him record a season-high 29 minutes. However, the 25-year-old has failed to score double digits in any game this season, and he is averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over his first seven appearances.