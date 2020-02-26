Sanjay Lumpkin: Scores eight off bench

Lumpkin had eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists and one rebound over 24 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Canton.

Lumpkin had totaled just seven minutes over two appearances in February prior to Tuesday's contest, but he managed to play 24 minutes and tie his season high with eight points and set a new season high with four assists. Given Lumpkin's past production, it's unlikely his performance in Tuesday's game is sustainable, as he's averaging just 2.9 PPG and 2.2 RPG this season.