Sanjay Lumpkin: Sets season high in rebounds
Lumpkin had six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes in Friday's G League win against Windy City.
Lumpkin hasn't been very productive on the scoreboard this year as he's failed to record double-digit point totals in any game this season. The 25-year-old is averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
