Sanjay Lumpkin: Sits out again
Lumpkin (ankle) missed Saturday's game against Lakeland.
Lumpkin has yet to make his season debut as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. The severity still unknown, but his next chance to play is Monday against the Mad Ants.
-
-
-
-
-
-
