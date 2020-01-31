Sanjay Lumpkin: Unproductive in win
Lumpkin had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block over nine minutes in Thursday's G League win against Wisconsin.
Lumpkin continues to have a spot in the starting five, but the Skyhawks' depth was very productive Thursday as the 25-year-old logged just nine minutes. The 6-foot-6 small forward has failed to put together any performances with double-digit point totals over his first 26 appearances.
