Vezenkov signed a five-year, $18.5 million contract with Greek club Olympiacos on Thursday, Evan Sidery of Forbes.com reports.

After the Kings shipped him to the Raptors in late June, Vezenkov reached a buyout agreement with Toronto earlier this week, giving up a guaranteed $6.6 million for the 2024-25 season so that he could pursue a return overseas. The 28-year-old will end up taking a pay cut in terms of annual average salary as he heads to Greece, but he'll get some longer-term security and will likely settle back in as a featured player for Olympiacos, with whom he earned EuroLeague MVP honors in 2023. Vezenkov made the jump to North America for the 2023-24 season but struggled to find his footing with the Kings, appearing in 42 contests for the club while averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes.