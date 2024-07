The Raptors waived Vezenkov on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This was an expected transaction for the Raptors, as Vezenkov will now be free to negotiate a deal overseas. Vezenkov spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Kings where he averaged 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds across 12.2 minutes in 42 appearances in the regular season.