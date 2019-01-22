Scoochie Smith: Registers double-double

Smith tallied 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 assists and five rebounds in the 121-96 win over the Swarm on Monday.

Smith has played in all 27 games for the Charge, averaging 11.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game. Perhaps better yet, the point guard has nearly as many steals per game (1.7) as he does turnovers (1.6) and should continue to improve as a fantasy asset if he's able to bump up his three-point percentage (30.5).