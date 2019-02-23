Scoochie Smith: Scores 18 in win

Smith posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in the 104-95 win Friday over the BayHawks.

It was a balanced scoring attack for the Charge, as four of the five starters wound up tallying double-digit point totals. Smith has played in 37 games for the Charge this season, averaging 11.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds as the starting point guard for the team. Of players who've played in 30 or more contests, Smith ranks 11th in terms of assists per game.