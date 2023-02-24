Henderson produced 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 14 assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Henderson, who's battled numerous injuries this season, made his first appearance for the Ignite since Feb. 4 and submitted one of his best overall performances of the campaign. Across 18 G League contests, the projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 19.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 29.7 minutes per game.