Henderson produced 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 126-124 win over Birmingham Squadron.

Henderson finished with at least 20 points and five assists for the fourth time this season. Across nine G League games, the 18-year-old is averaging 19.9 points, 6.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per contest.