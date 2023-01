Henderson produced 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 loss to Mexico City.

Henderson was inefficient from the field and committed six turnovers, but he still scored 20-plus points for a fourth straight game. Across 12 G League appearances, the 18-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes.