Henderson notched 27 points (12-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-95 win over Oklahoma City.

Henderson was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 27 points. He also totaled at least five rebounds, five assists and multiple steals for the third time over his last four appearances. The projected top-three pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will look to continue his strong play against Salt Lake City on Friday.