Henderson produced 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 130-113 win over College Park.

Henderson continues to struggle with his efficiency, but he's still scored in double figures in eight straight games. He also dished out a team-high 12 assists Thursday and logged his fourth double-double of the campaign.