Henderson notched 26 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 104-88 loss to Oklahoma City.

Henderson was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 26 points, marking the third time he's scored at least 25 points over his first four appearances. The projected top-three pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 23.5 points, 7.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.3 minutes per contest.