Henderson recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-110 win over Iowa.

Henderson wasn't all that aggressive from the field and attempted his fewest shots in a game this season, save the ones he left early with injuries. However, the projected lottery pick was still productive, falling one board and one assist short of his first triple-double of the campaign.