Henderson (concussion/ankle) tallied four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals and three turnovers in 12 minutes during the Jordan Rising Stars competition Friday.

Henderson missed a stretch of games earlier in the campaign with a concussion and nasal fracture, but he was back in the fold at the beginning of January before being sidelined again at the end of the month with an ankle injury. He was most recently listed back in concussion protocol, sparking concern he'd suffered a setback with his previous injury, but his participation at All-Star weekend suggests his recent string of absences have likely been precautionary. It's mildly concerning to see the projected No. 2 overall pick struggling to stay on the court, but when he's been available for the Ignite, Henderson has been as advertised, averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.