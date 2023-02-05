Henderson (ankle) totaled five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in seven minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to South Bay.

Henderson, who'd been battling an ankle injury, made his first appearance since Jan. 17, but he was limited to just seven minutes. It's unclear if he aggravated the issue during the contest, or he's simply being limited to avoid a potential setback. Either way, it's concerning to see the potential lottery pick struggling to stay on the court following his brilliant start to the G League campaign.