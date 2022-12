Henderson (nose/concussion) recorded 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-108 win over Ontario.

Henderson made his first appearance since suffering a nasal fracture and a concussion during a Nov. 18 matchup against Salt Lake City. The 18-year-old picked up right where he left off and finished with at least 20 points and five assists for the fourth time over seven G League appearances this season.