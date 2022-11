Henderson registered 25 points (7-16 FG, 7-11 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 134-125 loss to Oklahoma City.

Henderson struggled with efficiency during the contest but appeared to be the Ignite's go-to player despite his offensive struggles. He posted 14.3 points and 4.2 assists last year, but he's off to a hot start during the 2022-23 campaign with 25 points and seven assists -- both team highs -- during the season opener.