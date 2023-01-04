Henderson posted 26 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over Birmingham.

Henderson was efficient from the field and scored a team-high 26 points, marking his fifth game of the season with at least 25 points and his first since Nov. 16. He also dished out his most assists (eight) since Nov. 12, when he tallied a season-high 16 dimes, and grabbed at least five rebounds for the fifth time across appearances.