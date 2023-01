Henderson notched 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-122 win over Mexico City.

Henderson tied his season high with 27 points, notching his fifth straight game with at least 20 points. Across 13 appearances, the 18-year-old is averaging 21.1 points while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.