Henderson (not injury related) has been shut down for the remainder of the G League campaign, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Henderson dealt with a concussion, nasal fracture and an ankle injury during the 2022-23 campaign. Still, when he's been available for the G League Ignite, he's shown why he's the projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per game across 25 appearances. He struggled with efficiency at times, shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep while committing 3.3 turnovers per game, but his overall potential will help teams at the top of the lottery overlook those faults ahead of the draft. Despite injury concerns early in the season, Henderson is at full strength now, and the decision to shut him down appears to be a precautionary one made with his best interests in mind.