Henderson (nose/concussion) is slowly ramping up his rehab process and has been a limited participant during the Ignite's recent practices, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reprots.

Henderson suffered a nasal fracture and a concussion in mid-November and has been sidelined since. Before the injury, the projected lottery pick was doing exactly what NBA scouts expected him to do in the G League, as he scored at least 25 points in four of his first five appearances with the Ignite. The only time he didn't reach the 25-point threshold during that stretch, Henderson posted 18 points and 16 assists. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but when available, he should be one of the premiere producers in the G League.