Henderson recorded 22 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to Fort Wayne.

Despite scoring 20 points for the 11th time this year, Henderson's shooting struggles continue. Over his past three appearances, he's shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and has connected on just one of his last seven three-pointers.