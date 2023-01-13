Henderson managed 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Blue.

Henderson fell flat in the loss and scored his fewest points since Nov. 11, when he finished with a season-low six points in nine minutes before suffering a concussion. Coming into the game, the projected lottery pick had scored at least 20 points in five straight games, so Thursday's performance can likely be considered an outlier. Henderson will look to get back on track Monday against the Mad Ants.