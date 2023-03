Henderson tallied 15 points (4-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 122-110 loss to Capital City.

Henderson struggled mightily with his shot and failed to contribute in the defensive categories. The projected No. 2 overall pick hasn't been efficient recently, but he's still averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.1 minutes across 22 appearances this season.