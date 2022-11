Henderson notched 25 points (10-27 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 loss to Salt Lake City.

Henderson led the team in scoring for a second straight game, but he needed 27 shots to score 25 points. Despite the inefficient start to the season, Henderson has already proven to be the Ignite's go-to playmaker and should continue to put up big numbers on a daily basis in the G League.