Henderson (nose/concussion) will play in Tuesday's G League matchup against the Ontario Clippers.

Henderson suffered a nasal fracture and a concussion in mid-November and has been sidelined since. Before the injury, the 18-year-old posted 24.2 points, 7.2 assists and 2.0 steals across the Ignite's first five contests. Now that he's healthy, the projected lottery pick should be one of the most prolific producers in the G League.