Scott Machado: Continuing career in Australia
Machado signed a contract Aug. 9 with Cairns Taipans of the Australian National Basketball League.
Machado ended the 2018-19 campaign with the Lakers after inking a 10-day contract. He logged garbage time in four contests, marking his first NBA action since the 2012-13 season. The point guard wasn't re-signed after his 10-day deal expired and didn't attract offers from other NBA teams in free agency over the summer, so he'll head across the Pacific Ocean to continue his career.
