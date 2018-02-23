Machado did not play during Thursday's 119-93 win over Agua Caliente due to an illness.

The third year player from Iona is a main contributor to South Bay's offense with 15.5 and 8.6 points per game. It's not exactly sure when Machado will return to action, as South Bay's next game is Saturday versus Sioux Falls.

