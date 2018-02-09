Scott Machado: Hot streak continues
Machado provided 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's loss at Reno.
This was the former Iona guard's highest scoring total since exploding for 39 points on Dec. 5. Over his last three games, Machado has a hot streak going, averaging 19.7 points, which has brought up his season average to 15.6, and 5.7 assists.
