Scott Machado: Nears double-double
Machado tallied nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in the loss Wednesday to Westchester.
Machado didn't start the contest, but he did wind up with the most minutes in the backcourt as South Bay's depleted depth forced three of the four members off the bench to play 20-plus minutes.
