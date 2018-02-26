Machado returned from illness to play 25 minutes in Sunday's game against Santa Cruz.

Machado was held out of Thursday's win over the Agua Caliente Clippers, but he returned to his regular role Sunday, providing eight points, 12 assists, four rebounds and a steal in the victory.

