Machado finished Thursday's win over Agua Caliente with 26 points (10-20, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and a steal.

Machado has seen his season averages rise in the past couple of weeks, posting 15.8 points, 7.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 40 games. The leading scorer for South Bay, Machado has quietly been one of the more consistent point guards in the G League.