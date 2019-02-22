Scott Machado: Scores 21 despite loss
Machado finished Wednesday's loss to Northern Arizona with 21 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals.
In Machado's second season with South Bay, the guard has quietly turned into one of the more reliable members of the team. Through 35 games, Machado is playing close to 30 minutes a night, and averaging 14.6 points, 7.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
