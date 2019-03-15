Scott Machado: Sets season-high marks in win
Machado set a season-high in points (40), assists (16) and rebounds (seven) in the win Monday over the Herd.
This was easily Machado's best game of the season, connecting on 14 of his 22 field goal attempts which led to his third-best field goal percentage of the 2018-19 season.
