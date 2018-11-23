Scottie Lindsey: Almost reaches double-double

Lindsey scored 18 points and registered nine rebounds to go along with one assist and two steals in the Wednesday win over the Herd.

Lindsey saw a massive minutes increase from his previous six outings which directly led to a season-high in points. A near double-double will likely open up more playing time for Lindsey in the future, particularly if Zach Lofton continues to miss time with a concussion.

