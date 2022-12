Lindsey finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes Wednesday against Capital City.

Lindsey didn't see much run in his squad's last matchup Tuesday against Delaware (nine minutes), but he saw an uptick in playing time Wednesday. He shot the basketball well from the field and also contributed across the board. Lindsey is averaging 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists through 10 games.