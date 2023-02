Lindsey amassed 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes Friday against the Charge.

Lindsey couldn't find his shooting touch from deep, but he still managed to score in double figures with his efforts from inside the arc. He finished second on his team in bench scoring behind Tony Snell (23 points).