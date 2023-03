Lindsey totaled 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes Tuesday against Windy City.

Lindsey was one of three starters to end the night in double figures, and he also led his team with three blocks. It was a good sign to see him bounce back after being held to only seven points in 21 minutes Sunday against Windy City.