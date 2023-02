Lindsey finished with 32 points (12-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Lindsey dominated off the bench in this one, leading his team in scoring while also securing a double-double with his contributions on the glass. This marks a regular-season high in scoring for the 26-year-old who had been held to only six points in his previous matchup Feb. 11.