Scottie Lindsey: Effective in loss
Lindsey finished with 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals over 29 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
The 23-year-old appeared in just his third game of the season Friday, but he managed to make an impact in several categories even while coming off the bench. While it's encouraging to see Lindsey on the court, he's unlikely to see a major spike in usage unless several contributors are sidelined again like they were Friday.
