Scottie Lindsey: Efficient in win

Lindsey had 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Windy City.

Lindsey had topped 20 points in the past two games, but he remained effective off the bench in the BayHawks' win Saturday. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.