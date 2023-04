Lindsey tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 37 minutes Wednesday against the Charge.

Lindsey did the majority of his scoring from beyond the arc in this one, as he drilled 50.0 percent of his tries in the 113-100 loss. He also impacted the contest at the rim by swatting away a team-high four shots. However, his performance wasn't enough to help his team advance.