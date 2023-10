Lindsey will join the G League's Long Island Nets for training camp this week after being waived by Brooklyn on Sept. 28.

The 27-year-old wing joined Brooklyn on an Exhibit 10 deal on Sept. 26 but was cut two days later. He'll stick around in the organization as part of its G League affiliate and look to make enough of an impression with Long Island to get a look with Brooklyn or another NBA team later this season.