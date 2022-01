Lindsey totaled 24 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds over 20 minutes in Windy City's 125-114 G League win over the Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

Lindsey managed over a point per minute thanks largely to a perfect 5-for-5 effort from beyond the arc. The point tally was his highest of the campaign. Lindsey has converted at least four three-pointers in three of his past six contests.